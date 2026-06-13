Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth? The Decorated Armoured Corps Officer Appointed As India’s Next Army Chief

The Government of India has appointed Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), continuing a distinguished military career spanning nearly 40 years.

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Seth will assume command of the Indian Army on June 30, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi.

His elevation follows a long-standing succession pattern in which the Vice Chief assumes the Army's highest military office.

Military Roots and Academic Excellence

Born into a military family, Lt Gen Seth is the son of Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth (Retd.), a former Adjutant-General who also commanded corps-level formations in the Indian Army.

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An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned into the prestigious 2nd Lancers (Gardner's Horse) of the Armoured Corps on December 20, 1986.

Throughout his professional education, he earned a reputation for excellence. He topped the Junior Command Course and received the Best All Round Student Officer Medal at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He further attended the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College, a Command and Staff Course in France, and a defence acquisition management programme in the United States.

Extensive Command Experience Across Operational Theatres

Over the course of his career, Lt Gen Seth has commanded formations ranging from regimental units to major operational commands.

He led an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, commanded the 98 Armoured Brigade and later headed a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. His operational credentials were further strengthened when he took charge of the XXI Corps, one of the Army's key strike formations on the Western Front.

In another notable milestone, he commanded the same corps that had earlier been led by his father, creating a rare military legacy spanning generations.

He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing several high-profile national and international events.

Rare Distinction of Leading Two Army Commands

Lt Gen Seth belongs to a select group of officers who have commanded two operational Army Commands.

He served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command from November 2023 to June 2024 before taking over the Southern Command, one of the Army's oldest and largest operational commands, headquartered in Pune.

His leadership across both commands provided him with extensive experience in operational preparedness, strategic planning and force management.

Key Architect of Capability Development and Modernisation

Beyond field commands, Lt Gen Seth has held several crucial appointments focused on planning, capability development and military modernisation.

His assignments included service in the United Nations Angola Verification Mission (UNAVEM III), Assistant Military Secretary, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) and senior roles overseeing weapons acquisition, capability development and long-term military planning.

At Army Headquarters, he also served as Director General (Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare), contributing to personnel management and institutional reforms.

He has additionally been an instructor at both the National Defence Academy and the School of Armoured Warfare, helping shape future generations of military leaders.

Decorated Career Marked by Distinguished Service

Lt Gen Seth's contributions to national security have been recognised through some of the Army's highest service honours.

His decorations include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), in addition to multiple Chief of Army Staff and Army Commander commendations.

His career has also earned him several service medals recognising operational deployments, overseas service and long-term distinguished service.

From Vice Chief to Army Chief

Lt Gen Seth assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Army Staff on April 1, 2026, placing him at the centre of strategic decision-making during a period of evolving security challenges and military transformation.

As he prepares to take over as the country's next Army Chief, he brings with him a blend of operational expertise, counter-insurgency experience, mechanised warfare knowledge and a deep understanding of force modernisation.