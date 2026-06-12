Who Is Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai? The Decorated Army Officer Appointed Military Advisor To India's National Security Council

ANI

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, one of the Indian Army's most experienced operational commanders and strategists, has been appointed the new Military Advisor (MA) to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He succeeds Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani, who recently assumed office as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The appointment is significant because Lt Gen Ghai becomes the first serving three-star officer to hold the position. Traditionally, the role has been occupied by retired senior military officers. His selection signals the Government of India's intent to bring active operational expertise directly into the country's highest national security decision-making framework.

A Distinguished Military Career Spanning More Than Three Decades

Commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment on Dec 16, 1989, after graduating from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Lt Gen Ghai has built a career defined by leadership in some of India's most challenging operational environments.

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Over more than 36 years of service, he has gained extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations, high-altitude warfare, border management and strategic military planning.

His command assignments have taken him across critical theatres, including Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and India's northern borders.

Leadership in Kashmir and Border Regions

Lt Gen Ghai served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based XV Corps, popularly known as the Chinar Corps, from June 2023. The formation is responsible for overseeing counter-insurgency operations and maintaining security in Kashmir, making it one of the Army's most sensitive commands.

Before that, he commanded the 56th Infantry Division in Arunachal Pradesh, a strategically important sector along India's frontier with China. He has also led an infantry battalion in the western sector and an independent brigade in the central sector, gaining experience across diverse operational terrains.

The Face of Operation Sindoor

Lt Gen Ghai gained national prominence during his tenure as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), a role he assumed in October 2024.

As DGMO, he played a central role in planning and overseeing Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The operation involved coordinated strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border in Pakistan.

The mission was widely viewed as a defining moment in India's evolving counter-terrorism doctrine, with Lt Gen Ghai emerging as one of the key military architects behind the operation.

His calm leadership and strategic communication during a period of heightened tension earned praise within defence circles.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy)

In June 2025, Lt Gen Ghai was appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), a role focused on operational planning, strategic preparedness and military policy.

The position placed him at the centre of the Army's long-term strategic planning process, overseeing key operational and security verticals during a period marked by evolving regional threats and geopolitical challenges.

Highly Decorated Officer

Lt Gen Ghai is among the Indian Army's most decorated serving officers.

His honours include the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), awarded for distinguished wartime service, including his role in Operation Sindoor. He has also received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Sena Medal with two bars for gallantry and distinguished service.

In addition, he serves as the Colonel of the Kumaon Regiment, Kumaon Scouts and Naga Regiment, a prestigious honorary appointment reflecting his standing within the Army.

Why His NSCS Appointment Matters

The Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat serves as a crucial link between the armed forces, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the government's wider national security architecture.

The position involves providing military assessments, strategic advice, threat evaluations and inter-service coordination on issues affecting national security.

By appointing a serving Lieutenant General to the role, the government is ensuring that real-time operational experience and battlefield perspectives are directly represented at the highest levels of policymaking.

Defence analysts view the move as part of a broader effort to deepen military integration within India's national security framework and strengthen civil-military coordination on strategic issues.

A Strategic Soldier in a Strategic Role

From commanding troops in Kashmir and along the China border to helping shape India's military response during Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has emerged as one of the country's foremost military strategists.

His appointment to the National Security Council Secretariat places a battle-tested commander at the heart of India's security establishment, where his operational experience and strategic insight are expected to play a key role in shaping national security decisions in the years ahead.