Who Is Lt Gen Aamer Raza? Pakistan's New 4-Star General, 1st Strategic Command Chief

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that Lieutenant General Aamer Raza, the Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army, has been promoted to the rank of a four-star general and appointed as the first Commander National Strategic Command (CNSC), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.

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Who is Syed Aamer Raza?

Syed Aamer Raza is currently serving as the Commander of the National Strategic Command at the National Command Authority. Earlier, Raza served as the 41st Chief of General Staff, Commander IV Corps and Chairman, Heavy Industries Taxila. Raza was commissioned in the 6th Lancers in 1988

Education and early life

Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds a degree in International Relations from the University of Nottingham, MSc in Arts and Science of Warfare and Defence and Strategic Studies; both from National Defence University.

He has commanded the 6th Lancers from November 2007 to September 2009. He has also commanded an armored brigade, an infantry brigade in South Waziristan, and an Infantry Division. He has served as the Chief of Staff at ll Corps, and as Director General of the Weapons and equipment directorate.