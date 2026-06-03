Who Is Lokesh Bajaj? Owner Of Flourish Stay B&B Under Police Scanner After 21 Killed In Deadly Malviya Nagar Fire Incident

ANI

As investigators probe one of Delhi's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years, attention has turned to Lokesh Bajaj, the identified owner of Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire claimed at least 21 lives and left dozens rescued.

While the incident has sparked widespread questions about safety compliance and accountability, relatively little is publicly known about Bajaj himself. What has emerged so far, however, places him at the centre of an investigation into the ownership and operation of hospitality establishments in the national capital.

Named By Police As Hotel Owner

According to Delhi Police, Lokesh Bajaj has been identified as the owner of Flourish Stay B&B, the property where the fire broke out today.

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According to report in news agency ANI, authorities have revealed that the hotel was being operated by three partners. Investigators are now examining the ownership structure, management practices, and operational responsibilities associated with the establishment.

The probe has widened beyond the affected property, with officials looking into other hotels and guest houses allegedly linked to the same group of operators.

Expanding Investigation Into Hotel Portfolio

Police sources have indicated that the three partners involved in operating Flourish Stay are reported to own or manage several other hospitality properties across Delhi.

As a result, investigative agencies are reviewing the broader portfolio of hotels and guest houses associated with the partners. Officials are examining whether these establishments complied with mandatory safety norms, licensing requirements, and fire prevention regulations.

The investigation is expected to focus on ownership records, operational permissions, and compliance with municipal and fire safety guidelines.

Questions Over Safety Clearances

The deadly blaze has also triggered scrutiny over whether the required permissions were obtained for the property's operation.

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Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said authorities are investigating whether the establishment had secured the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and permissions required to operate as a bed-and-breakfast facility.

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He stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence and warned that illegal buildings would not be spared.

A Low-Profile Figure In The Public Eye

Despite now being at the centre of a major investigation, Lokesh Bajaj appears to have maintained a relatively low public profile.

Publicly available information suggests he is involved in Delhi's hospitality sector through hotel and guest house operations. However, there is little documented information regarding his professional background or business activities outside the properties currently under investigation.

The absence of a significant public profile has only heightened interest in the ongoing probe, as investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Tragedy Sparks Accountability Debate

The fire at Flourish Stay has reignited concerns about safety standards in budget hotels, guest houses and bed-and-breakfast establishments operating in densely populated urban areas.

With the rescue operation now concluded and investigators examining multiple aspects of the case, Lokesh Bajaj and his business associates are expected to remain central figures in the inquiry.