Delhi Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 21 After Massive Malviya Nagar Fire; PM Narendra Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Families | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

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Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.

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More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)