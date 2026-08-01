Who Is Latif Bhat? Lashkar Commander Suspected Behind Kulgam Migrant Workers' Killings

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Kulgam: In a new update in the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including the death of two migrant workers in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on Friday, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latif Bhat and his associate are reportedly said to be behind the attack.

Security agencies said that Bhat's aide, Waris Shah, provided logistical support and recce for the attacks.

Deepak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, died on the spot, another migrant worker, identified as Bhupender, who was also from Chhattisgarh, was shifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds during treatment, NDTV reported.

Second targeted attack

This was the second targeted attack by terrorists in the last 10 days. Last week, a policeman was killed in a targeted attack in Anantnag, following which a major police crackdown was launched across Kashmir. Security agencies are on the lookout for the two terrorists, they added.

Who is Latif Bhat

Latif Bhat is a Lashkar commander. During the Shopian encounter, launched on July 3, 2026, he, along with top Lashkar commander Zakir Ganai, was trapped.

During the five-day-long encounter, security forces killed Zakir. However, Bhat managed to flee. Agencies suspect that since then, Bhat has reactivated sleeper cells to carry out targeted killings of non-locals and security personnel at the behest of handlers across the border.