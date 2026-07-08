Jammu & Kashmir: Alleged Lashkar Commander Killed After Five-Day Anti-Terror Operation In Shopian | VIDEO

Security forces concluded a five-day anti-terror operation in Shopian in which police said an alleged Lashkar commander was killed | X - @airnewsalerts

Shopian, July 8, 2026: A self-styled commander of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

The slain terrorist was identified as 26-year-old Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Motalhama in neighbouring Kulgam district. Police said Ganie was a self-styled commander of the banned outfit.

You Can Run But You Can't Hide !



One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 8, 2026

Announcing the operation on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police posted, "You can run but you can't hide!" and said one Lashkar terrorist had been neutralised in a joint operation involving the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chanapora area of Shopian. The joint operation was carried out by the Police, Army and CRPF. Inspector General of Police V. K. Birdi says a body along with arms and ammunition has been… pic.twitter.com/nKDNIvPi0I — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 8, 2026

Five-Day Operation Ends

The search operation began on July 3 in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area of Shopian, which comprises seven villages. According to officials, surveillance cameras first spotted two terrorists in the orchard, prompting security forces to launch a massive search.

A joint team of the police, the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 44 RR, and the CRPF maintained a tight cordon around the area for five days. Officials said intermittent exchanges of fire took place during the operation.

The Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, also deployed additional personnel to seal possible escape routes and illuminated the area to prevent the terrorists from slipping away under the cover of darkness.

The prolonged operation reflected the security forces' determination to avoid letting the trapped terrorists escape despite the difficult terrain, PTI reported.

Dense Orchards Hamper Search

Officials said the thick summer foliage in the orchard made surveillance difficult and provided natural cover for the trapped terrorists, allowing them to exploit blind spots in an attempt to break the security cordon.

Shopian has historically served as an important transit corridor connecting south Kashmir with central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range, making such operations particularly significant from a security perspective.

Missing Person To Terrorist

According to officials, Ganie had left his home on September 27, 2023, for Dialgam to undertake shuttering work but did not return. After an unsuccessful search by family members, a missing person's report was registered at Kulgam Police Station on October 3, 2023.

Officials said Ganie later joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was subsequently named in an FIR registered at Kulgam Police Station under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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Apart from Ganie, officials believe another trapped terrorist, identified as Latif, who is said to have joined the outfit last year, was also present in the operation area. However, there was no official confirmation of his fate till the filing of this report.

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