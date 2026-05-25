Who Is K Pajanivel? Silambam Guardian Honoured With Padma Shri

In a moment that captured the warmth of the occasion, K Pajanivel, a lifelong custodian of the ancient Tamil martial art of Silambam, fell to the ground in reverence before Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon receiving the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours. The Prime Minister responded with equal grace, stepping forward to help him rise and bending down himself in a gesture of mutual respect that drew widespread attention.

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The honour recognises Pajanivel's extraordinary commitment to keeping Silambam alive across more than four decades of dedicated practice and teaching.

A Life Rooted in Tradition

Pajanivel was born on January 30, 1973, in Pooranankuppam, a village in Puducherry. His initiation into Silambam, a classical stick-based combat discipline with deep roots in Tamil culture, came early in life, under the mentorship of Master Rajaram. What began as discipleship gradually evolved into a lifelong mission, as Pajanivel devoted himself not merely to mastering the art but to ensuring its survival in an era when many traditional practices risk fading into obscurity.

Over the decades, he has emerged as one of the foremost practitioners and teachers of Silambam in the country, carrying the art form to national and international stages through performances, demonstrations, and competitive events. Crucially, he has trained numerous students without charging fees, making the discipline accessible regardless of a student's financial means, a reflection of his belief that cultural heritage belongs to everyone.

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A Career Marked by Recognition

Pajanivel's Padma Shri caps a career already distinguished by significant institutional recognition. In 2023, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Martial Arts, one of the most prestigious acknowledgements in the performing and traditional arts space. Earlier milestones include the Kalaimamani Award presented by the Government of Puducherry in 2012, the Best Youth Award from Nehru Yuva Kendra in 2004, and the Silambam International Award in 2002.

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Together, these honours trace a consistent arc of achievement spanning over two decades of public recognition, yet Pajanivel's work has remained grounded in the practice itself rather than the accolades it has earned.

"Silambam Has Always Been My Life"

Speaking to news agency IANS following the conferment, Pajanivel said, "I am very happy to have been selected for the Padma Shri award. I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri in the field of sports and Silambam, the traditional Tamil martial art practised in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Silambam has always been my life. I continue to practise it and carry forward its journey..."