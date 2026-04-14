Who Is Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma? Delhi HC Judge Accused Of Attending RSS Events 4 Times By Kejriwal

Left: Swarna Kanta Sharma Right: Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the plea moved by former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the recusal of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court Chief Justice's decision rejecting his request to transfer the case from Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, according to Bar and Bench.

Earlier on Monday (April 13, 2026), Kejriwal urged Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s appeal in the excise policy case, asserting that a “real, grave and reasonable apprehension” of bias existed in his mind and that he may not receive a fair hearing.

“You went four times to the functions organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, which is also called the RSS’s legal wing, and whose ideology we are openly opposing. This leads to the reasonable apprehension in my mind that this court is more inclined to them,” Kejriwal told Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, seeking her recusal in the Delhi excise policy case.

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During Monday’s hearing, Kejriwal, along with his former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, addressed the court on their recusal plea.

Who is Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma?

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma is a judge of the Delhi High Court. She graduated with a BA (Hons.) in English Literature from Delhi University, according to a profile shared by the High Court of Delhi. She obtained her LL.B. in 1991 and completed her LL.M. in 2004. She also holds a diploma in Marketing Management, Advertising, and Public Relations.

At the age of 24, Sharma became a Magistrate, and she went on to become a Sessions Judge at the age of 35. She was elevated as a permanent judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 28, 2022.

Justice Sharma is a trained judicial mediator and has successfully settled many cases through mediation.

She has served as Chairperson of committees constituted to examine complaints of sexual harassment against women employees in Tis Hazari, Patiala House, and Rohini Courts at different points in time.

She has also authored a book titled ‘Don't Break After Break-Up’, which offers guidance to women who have chosen to remain single or have experienced difficult break-ups.

She has also authored another book titled ‘Beyond Baghban’, exploring the emotional and financial challenges faced by senior citizens. In total, she has authored five books.