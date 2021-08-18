Advertisement

Justice BV Nagarathna is set to become India's first woman Chief Justice in 2027. The Karnataka High Court judge was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the top court. Her tenure, while a historic moment for the country is likely to be a short one.

With the appointment, she will stepping into the shoes of her father ES Venkataramiah who had been the CJI for several months in 1989. Born in 1962, Nagarathna began praciciing in Bengaluru in the 1980s. According to her profile on the Karnataka judiciary website, she practiced in constitutional law, commercial law (including insurance law) service law, administrative and public law, law pertaining to land and rent laws, family law, conveyancing and drafting of contracts and agreements, arbitration and conciliation.

In 2008, she was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka. Two years later, in February 2010, she became a permanent Judge. Over the years Justice BV Nagarathna has been a part of many significant cases, even being locked in a courtroom (alongside two other Karnataka HC judges) by protesting lawyers on one occasion in 2009.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:09 AM IST