India is all set to get its first woman Chief Justice later this decade. According to reports, Justice BV Nagarathna who is presently a judge of the Karnataka High Court will take over the post in 2027.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 08:36 AM IST