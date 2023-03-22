Who is Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi? Gujarat tribal woman who won Padma Shri award

Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi, a resident of Jambur village near Gir and belonging to the Siddi community, has been conferred with the Padma Shri award for her efforts in uplifting Siddi women and educating children.

During the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his respect to Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, by bowing to her as she approached him.

𝗛𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗟𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗶 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆

Using the medium of radio and in collaboration with social organizations, Hirabai provided employment opportunities to women and educated them on the importance of opening bank accounts and saving money.

With the aim of providing basic education to Siddi children, she has set up multiple kindergartens. Furthermore, in 2004, she established the Mahila Vikas Foundation.

Her tireless efforts have positively impacted the lives of more than 700 women and countless children, making a significant difference to the Siddi community.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗶 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆

The Siddi community is a small ethnic group with African ancestry that resides primarily in India, particularly in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. They are believed to have migrated from Africa to India as slaves, merchants, or sailors, and over time, they assimilated into the Indian culture while also preserving their distinct traditions and practices.

They follow a syncretic faith that combines elements of Islam, Christianity, and traditional African religions. Agriculture, manual labor, and small-scale businesses are the primary sources of livelihood for the Siddi people.

Despite facing discrimination and social exclusion, the Siddi community has made significant contributions to Indian society, particularly in sports and the military. Many notable Siddi individuals have achieved success in various fields, including track and field, cricket, and the armed forces, among others.