Who Is Ex-UP DGP Vijay Kumar Who Along With His Wife Joined BJP In Lucknow?

Lucknow: With the big Lok Sabha battle 2024 inching closer with each passing day, leaders are leaving no stone unturned in securing their political futures. From switching parties, to fiery campaigns, every day is bringing new stories that are twisting the political dynamics of India. In one of the most recent developments, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar along with his wife joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Many leaders of Samajwadi Party and Congress also joined BJP on Monday. Former DGP Vijay Kumar and his wife along with leaders of various parties were given membership of BJP at the BJP state office in Lucknow on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Several political leaders have joined BJP today. Former DGP Vijay Kumar has also joined the party today. BSP's National spokesperson Dharamveer ji along with others joined the party today. We will work towards winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Several political leaders have joined BJP today. Former DGP Vijay Kumar has also joined the party today. BSP's National spokesperson Dharamveer ji along with others joined the party today. We will work towards winning all 80… pic.twitter.com/n70rxr4I2B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2024

Who is Vijay Kumar?

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar, retired from service in January this year, joined the BJP on Monday. IPS Vijay Kumar of 1988 batch is from Dalit community. Apart from being DGP, he has held many important posts. Vijay Kumar is a resident of Satoh village of Jalaun district of UP. His primary education took place in his native village. After this, he stayed with his parents in Kanpur and continued his further studies. He has completed B.Tech in Civil Engineering. After becoming IPS, his first posting as SP was in Shahjahanpur in 1989.

Later he took charge as a captain of many districts including Gorakhpur. After the completion of his training period, Vijay Kumar's first posting as captain was in Pilibhit. His father Ram Prasad has also served in UP Police. After acting DGP RK Vishwakarma retired, IPS Vijay Kumar was given the responsibility of acting DGP of UP. He has also commanded many districts of the state.

As per an IANS report, Ex-DGP was known for 'Panchang' policing. In August last year, Vijay Kumar hit the headlines when he issued a circular to police officials in districts and directed them to study crime records of UP 112 and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) during the new moon (‘amavasya’) days and a week after it and prepare a mapping plan to tackle illegal activities.