Who is Droupadi Murmu? All you need to know about India's first tribal President

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday won the race for presidential elections against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

She succeeded incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.

The counting was underway in Room No 63 in Parliament House. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 were declared as sanitised and "silent zone".

Out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner.

Here's all you need to know about Droupadi Murmu:

Personal life:

Droupadi was born on 20 June 1958 in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Her father's name is Biranchi Narayan Tudu. She belongs to Santal family, a tribal ethnic group.

Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu. The couple had two sons and a daughter. Draupadi Murmu's life has been marked by personal tragedies and the loss of husband and two sons.

Political career of Droupadi:

During the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, she was the Minister of State with independent charge for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002 and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004. She was former Odisha Minister and an MLA from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004.

She is the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She is the first woman and tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed a governor in an Indian state.

The voting for the Presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 18 and counting to be held on July 21. June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination.