Who Is Dr Bimol Akoijam? JNU Professor And Congress MP Terminated Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Who Is Dr Bimol Akoijam? JNU Professor And Congress MP Sacked Over Sexual Harassment Allegations | X

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress Lok Sabha MP representing Inner Manipur, after an internal inquiry found him guilty of sexually harassing female students. The university has ordered his dismissal from service with immediate effect.

The action followed the findings of JNU’s Internal Committee (IC), which recommended “major punishment” against the professor after investigating the allegations.

According to ANI, a copy of the dismissal order was signed by JNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree D. Pandit. The order stated that an internal inquiry had been conducted against Akoijam, who taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, following complaints of sexual harassment.

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“Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam... with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Who Is Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is an academic and Congress politician who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 from Manipur’s Inner Manipur constituency. Before his dismissal, he served as a professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems in the School of Social Sciences.

Akoijam has denied the allegations, accusing what he described as “racist schemers” of attempting to tarnish his reputation through unverified allegations and lies.

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Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) questioned what it described as the silence of the Congress, its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and Left-affiliated student organisations over the allegations.

The university’s dismissal order follows the Internal Committee’s findings and recommendation for disciplinary action against the professor.