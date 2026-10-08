Slap, Counter-Slap! Congress Women Leaders Clash During Faridabad Protest - VIDEO

The Opposition’s protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Haryana’s Faridabad took an unexpected detour on Thursday, from raising slogans against the poll body to raising hands against fellow party workers.

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Two Congress women leaders reportedly got into a physical altercation during a march from Chandi Wali Dharamshala to Pathwari Temple in Old Faridabad. The march was being led by state Congress president Pearl Chaudhary and district Congress president Baljeet Kaushik.

Altercation between Congress women leaders

According to reports, Ballabhgarh Assembly election candidate Parag Sharma was holding the Congress banner while walking alongside party leader Gajna Lamba. Trouble reportedly began when Lamba attempted to move ahead of Sharma in the procession.

What followed was less of a political march and more of an impromptu exchange of slaps. Sharma allegedly slapped Lamba, who returned the favour before the two got into a scuffle.

Party workers, including district president Baljeet Kaushik, stepped in to separate the two leaders.

District president downplays incident

Kaushik, however, appeared keen to play down the episode, saying that in a crowded march, people can accidentally bump into one another.

“During a crowded march, someone’s hand can touch someone else. The matter will be resolved soon,” he said.

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Similar incident reported in Mathura

The Faridabad episode comes amid similar visuals from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where Congress workers were reportedly seen fighting among themselves during a protest march. A video showing the incident also appeared to show a woman worker being assaulted.