Who Is Chelluri Narayana Rao? CPI (Maoist) Leader With 40-Year Trail Of Insurgency Lays Down Arms

In a major development, senior Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao surrendered before Andhra Pradesh Police in Vijayawada on March 30, 2026, along with eight other cadres, marking a significant breakthrough in anti-Maoist operations.

Surrender Before Top Police Officials

Rao laid down arms before Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, in what authorities described as a major step towards dismantling Maoist networks in the state.

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Police officials said the surrender would help reduce underground Maoist presence, particularly in key operational zones.

Senior Leader In CPI (Maoist)

Rao was a prominent member of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) and held multiple high-ranking positions over the years.

He served as a Central Committee Member and was Secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), making him a key strategist in Maoist operations.

Multiple Roles In Insurgency Network

Apart from his political role, Rao was also deeply involved in military operations. He was a member of the State Military Commission and commanded the 3rd Company in the Central Regional Committee.

His influence extended across operational planning, recruitment, and execution of insurgent activities.

Active In AOB Region For Nearly Four Decades

Rao operated extensively in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region one of the most sensitive Maoist corridors for nearly 36 to 40 years.

Known by aliases such as Suresh and Somanna, he remained a key figure in sustaining Maoist presence in forested and border areas.

Linked To Major Maoist Activities

Security agencies had long tracked Rao for his involvement in several Maoist operations and support activities in the AOB zone.

He had reportedly evaded multiple encounters and intensified anti-Maoist drives, including operations linked to the killing of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma in 2025.

Blow To Maoist Network

Officials termed the surrender a significant setback for Maoist activities in Andhra Pradesh, especially as elite forces like the Greyhounds had been mounting sustained pressure on insurgent groups.

Authorities believe such developments could push Maoist presence in some regions closer to zero.