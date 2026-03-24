Top Maoist commander Paparao To Surrender In Bastar With 17 Cadres, Signalling End Of Insurgency In Chhattisgarh

In a major development from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, scenes emerging from the dense forests of Indravati National Park on Tuesday suggest a turning point in the long-running Maoist insurgency. Paparao, a senior Maoist commander carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, has stepped out of the jungle and is preparing to surrender.

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Paparao, who has been active in the Maoist movement for over 35 years, is not alone. Seventeen other cadres, including key members like Prakash Madvi and Anil Tati, have also come forward. Among them are seven women, signalling a broader shift within the ranks.

According to sources, the group has already reached Kutru police station in Bijapur district and is being held at a secure location. They are expected to formally surrender before Bastar IG Sundarraj P on Wednesday.

For many in the region, this moment feels historic. Paparao was considered the last influential leader at the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee level in Chhattisgarh. His surrender is being seen as a sign that the Maoist network in the state is nearing its end.

Security forces say years of sustained operations have weakened the insurgency, leaving Jharkhand as the last major challenge.