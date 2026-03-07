Bhopal News: Trading Guns For Skills: Ex-Women Maoists Script A New Chapter In Life | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naxal women who once brandished guns but later surrendered are now arming themselves with skills to combat poverty and return to the mainstream of the society.

Once feared, five women Maoists who once carried deadly AK-47 rifles and rocket launchers in the forests have now chosen a different path: one of peace and social reintegration.

After laying down arms and leaving behind the harsh life of the jungle, these women Maoists are currently undergoing skill development training at Balaghat Police Lines where they are learning sewing and other things which will help them rebuild their lives.

Police officials in Balaghat said all five surrendered women were area committee members (ACM) in Maoist groups. After completion of their skill development training, they would be sent back to their families so that they could begin a new chapter and live a normal life.

A surrendered Maoist Salita alias Savitri, 26, joined the movement at a young age after being influenced by Maoist propaganda.

“Now I want to join the mainstream. I am learning sewing with dedication so that I may start a new life,” she said.

Jaisheela, 26, from Hawapalli tehsil in Bijapur said government outreach programs helped her understand that development could not be achieved through armed struggle.

Similarly, Shilpa, 26, and Jareena have also bid farewell to arms and are now focusing on empowering themselves through new skills. Jaisheela hopes to start her own small business in future to help her family overcome poverty.

Sunita, the most feared one

Among the surrendered women Maoists, the most feared was the youngest 23-year-old Sunita.

Wanted in three states with a Rs 14 lakh reward, Sunita served as a guard to central committee member Ramdher. She became the first female Maoist to escape and surrender on her own in November 2025.

Originally from Gomweta village in Bijapur district of Chhatisgarh, Sunita said she was drawn into the Naxal movement at a very young age due to lack of facilities and opportunities.

“I Was misled into taking up arms at an early age. But after learning about government policies, I realised that development was not possible by living in the jungle and using weapons,” she said.

After deciding to return to the mainstream, Sunita now hopes to get married and live peacefully with her family.

Officialspeak

Balaghat ASP (Anti Naxal-Operations) Adarshkant Shukla said under the Madhya Pradesh Surrender and Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy 2023, the surrendered women Maoists were being provided skill development training so that they could join the mainstream of society.

He added that the surrender of four of the women had already been accepted by the state level committee and the rehabilitation and relief process was underway to help them merge into society.