Who is Chaolung Sukapha? All you need to know about the Ahom king an ISI professor called a 'Chinese invader'

Thus, in the strictest of geographical senses, Chatterjee is not wholly incorrect about the "Chinese" origin of the king. But these are the country boundaries of today. In the 13th century, the map looked rather different, with India being composed of various kingdoms with very different perimeters. Additionally, it must be noted, that even today, the area that was Mong-Mao lies along what is now the frontier of Myanmar, China and India (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh etc).

Another point to note, Chatterjee's comment about Sukapha being an "invader" does not seem to quite ring true. While in many cases foreign invaders have focused on plundering the wealth of a country -- with Mahmud of Ghazni being a great example -- the Ahoms seem to have operated differently. As the Assam government writes on its official website, "the Ahom’s entered Assam fully assimilated and ruled Assam for nearly six hundred years". It also goes on to call the Ahom era a "glorious chapter in the history of Assam".

As many articles and reports note, it is the Ahoms that brought together several tribal communities in the region. Reports suggest that Sukapha began his reign on a conciliatory note, establishing cordial relations with local leaders.