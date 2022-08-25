Who is Bhupendra Chaudhary? All you need to know about UP's new BJP chief

The appointment of Bhupendra Chaudhary as the UP BJP president is a clear attempt by the BJP to create regional and caste balance in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, 54, is a minister for panchayati raj in the Yogi Adityanath government and belongs to the Jat community. He hails from western Uttar Pradesh.

His appointment will bring a semblance of power balance in the state.

With Chaudhary at the helm of party in the state, the BJP plans to assuage the feelings of Jats who have been upset with the party following the farmers' agitation last year.

Here's all you need to know about Bhupendra Chaudhary:

On 10 June 2016, he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats in the West UP in 2014:

Chaudhary was the President of BJP Western Region in 2012 Assembly Elections, 2014 General Elections and 2017 Assembly Elections. Since then, he is a minister for the second consecutive term after the BJP came to power in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 assembly elections, the BJP could not get the expected success in western UP.

The BJP had lost seven seats from this region in the Lok Sabha elections. For the 2024 general election, the BJP is trying to rectify the shortcomings of 2019. In the assembly elections, Chaudhary was planted in the Saharanpur division, in this area the party was facing the opposition of the farmers and Bhupendra Chaudhary was successful in reducing to a great extent.

