UP minister Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed state BJP chief |

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is appointed the BJP's state unit chief and Rajib Bhattacharjee has been appointed as the new Tripura BJP president.

The appointment of Chaudhary is seen as BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Bhupendra Singh appointed as Uttar Pradesh BJP president. pic.twitter.com/6feMNEOizp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

Rajib Bhattacharjee appointed as Tripura BJP president. pic.twitter.com/JFGRG9ftXe — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

With Chaudhary's appointment, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.

Chaudhary, the cabinet minister for Panchayati Raj in the state, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening, as per reports.

He will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

As the chief minister hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state chief.