Who is Ashok Singhal? Late VHP chief credited by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday during 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir said that RSS and other like-minded groups worked for nearly 30 years to bring to fruition the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.

The beginning of Ram mandir's construction in Ayodhya will be culmination of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was led by several key Hindutva figures. The campaign for the temple marked the rise of the saffron party in the 1990s, when Lal Krishna Advani organised a Rath Yatra from Somnath and former VHP leader Ashok Singhal gave a clarion call for 'Kar Seva', something that radically changed the political discourse of the country.