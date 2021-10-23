Who is Aroosa Alam? All you need to know about the ongoing controversy involving former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Ever since former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh quit the Congress, his relationship with the party leaders is becoming bitter every day. Recently, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether Aroosa Alam, a Pakistani journalist who has been visiting former chief minister Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's a threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa said.

"So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter," he added.

Randhawa said Aroosa's visa was extended from time to time.

Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, hit back at Punjab Deputy Chief Minister over his remarks concerning Pakistani journalist Aroosa Ala.

In tweets made by Raveen Thukral, his media advisor, Amarinder Singh accused Randhawa of resorting to personal attacks.

"So now you are resorting to personal attacks Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. One month after taking over, this is all you have to show to the people. What happened to your tall promises on Bargari and drugs cases? Punjab is still waiting for your promised action," Amarinder Singh said.

"You were a minister in my cabinet Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she had been coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances. Or are you alleging that both NDA and Congress-led UPA governments in this period connived with Pak ISI?" he added.

The former chief minister said that the state DGP had been put "on a baseless investigation at the cost of Punjab's safety".

"What I am worried about Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is that instead of focusing on maintaining law and order at a time when terror threat is high and festivals are around the corner, you have put Director General of Police, Punjab on a baseless investigation at the cost of Punjab's safety," he said.

Later, Randhawa said that Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) should investigate Aroosa Alam's links with the ISI.

Meanwhile, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral on Saturday released purported photos of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's wife and daughter-in-law with Aroosa Alam. He also tweeted a picture of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with the Pakistani journalist.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Besides, in an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Aroosa Alam lashed out at her detractors "who are dancing to the tunes of their petty interests".

“Mine has been a very humane relationship with Captain Sahib. I take great pride in the fact that I am his best friend. I have learnt a lot from him. This bunch…can’t even inch closer to his stature,” Aroosa said.

Terming as “shameless” those who were making wild allegations against her, Aroosa claimed RAW had cleared her of the ISI-link charges.

“I have been thoroughly checked by RAW through mutual intelligence agencies for India for my activities in Pakistan. I have been cleared by RAW and multiple international intelligence agencies,” Aroosa said.

Who is Aroosa Alam?

Aroosa Alam is a defence journalist from Pakistan. She is the daughter of Akleem Akhtar (Rani General), a close associate of former Pakistan President General Yahya Khan. She is married with two sons, and according to reports, popular singer Adnan Sami is apparently her nephew.

Aroosa Alam and Amarinder Singh have been friends for long. Captain reportedly met her for the first time in 2004 when he went to Pakistan. Since then, the Pakistani journalist visited India on several occasions and was seen with the former Punjab CM. She was reportedly present during Singh's swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:59 PM IST