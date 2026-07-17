Who Is Anurag Kumar? IB Special Director Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

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New Delhi: The Centre on Friday appointed former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Anurag Kumar, as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. A day before, Kumar was repatriated from the Bureau to his parent cadre, AGMUT, by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will succeed Satish Golcha, who had been serving as the national capital's police chief since August last year.

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Early leadership change

Interestingly, the government's move marks Golcha's premature removal from the position of Delhi Police Commissioner. He assumed office in August last year and was set to retire from service in April 2027. He will now report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, according to an NDTV report.

Who is Anurag Kumar

Anurag Kumar has more than three decades of experience in policing and administration. He has served as a Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, the country's premier intelligence agency. During his long tenure at the IB, he handled critical responsibilities related to national security, counter-terrorism strategies, intelligence analysis, and sensitive security matters.

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree. In 2010, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, followed by the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016. These honours are conferred upon officers who have made exceptional contributions to the police service.