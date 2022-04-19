WHO Global Centre in Jamnagar: PM Modi inaugurates India's mega facility; here's all you need to know about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. He laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Here's all you need to know about the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine:

The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. The WHO and the Government of India, on March 25, signed an agreement to establish the Centre in Gujarat.

A big database of traditional medicines from every nation is among the key features of the mega centre.

The database will help in properly documenting traditional medicines and act as a global repository.

This facility, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve health.

The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.

According to WHO, some 80% of the world's population is estimated to use traditional medicine.

To date, 170 of the 194 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products. The Jamnagar facility would be of great help towards this goal.

The term "traditional medicine" describes the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness.

Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked the United Nations for accepting India's proposal on giving importance to millet, and the year 2023 will be celebrated as International Millet Year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:55 PM IST