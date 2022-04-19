Learned about traditional medicines from India, grateful to my teachers: WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Jamnagar

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the World Health Organisation-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar, WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has also been invited at the event said that he has special connection with India.

The WHO and the Government of India, on March 25, signed an agreement to establish the Centre in Gujarat.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he has learned about traditional medicines from India and is very grateful to his teachers.

"I also grew up watching 'Bollywood' films& I understand that the Swiss Alps are a favourite destination for 'Bollywood' fans," the WHO chief said further.

He also added that WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine that we are launching will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine.

"I'm grateful to PM Modi and GoI for their leadership in supporting this important initiative," Tedros added.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat had on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India - the groundbreaking ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).

Both the events are to be held in Gujarat and will be attended by PM Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:12 PM IST