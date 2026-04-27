'Who Authorised Changes?': Sanjay Singh Seeks Probe Into Rajya Sabha Record Alterations After MP Defections

Amid a major political churn following the exit of seven AAP MPs, Sanjay Singh has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, alleging “unauthorised” alterations in the party’s official position in House records and seeking an immediate inquiry into the matter.

In his letter, Singh, who serves as AAP’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, raised concerns over what he termed unilateral changes in official records. These include the party’s numerical strength and the designation of its floor leader.

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Questions Basis, Authority And Timing

Singh has demanded detailed clarification on key aspects of the changes, including The date when the alterations were made, the basis or grounds for modifying the records and the competent authority responsible for authorising such changes

He also questioned why no prior consultation was held with the party.

Calling for transparency, Singh has sought copies of all relevant orders, directions, and communications that led to the changes. He has also requested a written response at the earliest and urged that a formal inquiry be initiated.

Backdrop: 7 AAP MPs Announce Merger

The controversy comes after seven of AAP’s ten Rajya Sabha MPs announced their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 25, invoking provisions under the anti-defection law to avoid disqualification.

The AAP has challenged the move, arguing that the merger does not meet the criteria under the Tenth Schedule. The party has separately approached authorities seeking disqualification of the defecting MPs.

Singh’s letter is distinct from the disqualification petition and focuses specifically on the alleged irregularities in record-keeping within the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Push For Accountability

Framing the issue as one of procedural integrity, Singh has stressed the need for accountability and proper documentation in maintaining official parliamentary records.