Sanjay Singh Files Petition With RS Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, Seeks Disqualification Of 7 MPs

AAP leader Sanjay Singh |

The political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP has escalated to the Rajya Sabha, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh petitioning Vice President and Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan to disqualify seven party MPs who recently switched sides, ANI reported.

AAP Challenges ‘Merger’ Claim

The controversy stems from the April 24 announcement by seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs including Raghav Chadha and Swati Maliwal declaring their merger with the BJP. The MPs claimed they had the backing of two-thirds of AAP’s 10-member strength in the Upper House, invoking the merger exception under the anti-defection law.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Petition Before Chairman

Sanjay Singh, in his petition, has urged the Chairman to reject the merger claim and disqualify the MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. AAP has argued that the move violates the spirit and provisions of the anti-defection law and does not meet the legal threshold required for a valid merger.

Legal Battle Likely

The development sets the stage for a legal and constitutional battle in the Rajya Sabha, where the Chairman’s decision will be crucial. Experts note that while the anti-defection law allows mergers if two-thirds of members agree, proving its validity and intent could be contested.

Political Tensions Escalate

The episode has intensified tensions between AAP and the BJP, with the move seen as a major political setback for AAP in the Upper House. The party is likely to push aggressively for disqualification while defending its position both legally and politically.

As the matter now rests with the Chairman, the case is expected to test the interpretation of the anti-defection law’s merger clause and its application in high-stakes political defections.