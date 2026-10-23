Who Are ITBP Shaurya Commandos? Inside The Elite Force Praised By Shatrujeet Kapur For Guarding India-China Border

Who Are Shaurya Commandos? Meet The ITBP's Elite Warriors Guarding The India-China Border | Instagram

Recently, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Kapur praised the force’s Shaurya Commandos for their role in handling the face-offs, which have reportedly continued since July near the Line of Actual Control. His praise brought ITBP's Shaurya Commandos into focus. Let's understand the role of Shaurya Commandos, their contributions, motto, challenges and more.

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ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur praises Shaurya Commandos for border face-offs

On Thursday, October 22, 2026, ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur praised the ITBP’s newly raised Shaurya Commando platoons for their role in managing the situation along the border.

The ITBP head said that the force's readiness and its initiatives to enhance operational abilities via specialised training, new drone teams, and infrastructure were aimed at aiding personnel assigned to difficult border situations.

He also emphasised the significance of underground shelters and other safety measures to enhance the force's capacity to function in challenging landscapes and react to potential dangers along the China border. The ITBP chief spoke about the border face-off while addressing ITBP personnel at a felicitation ceremony in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Who are Shaurya Commandos?

The ITBP is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, which was established on October 24, 1962, following the India-China war. The force primarily guards India's 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. It stretches across several Himalayan states and Union Territories.

The Shaurya Commandos are specialised combat teams raised within the ITBP to strengthen its ability to respond quickly to security challenges along the China border. The term 'Shaurya' means valour or bravery. While the ITBP's personnel undergo rigorous training to operate in high-altitude areas, the term Shaurya Commandos refers to specialised personnel associated with demanding operational responsibilities.

What makes their role challenging?

The Shaurya Commandos are a newly raised elite force, formed on the lines of the Indian Army’s Ghatak platoons. They were created to inject specialised tactical agility and close-combat capability at the grassroots level of the ITBP along the LAC. At least one Shaurya Commando team is currently embedded in every ITBP battalion. They undergo high-altitude specialised operations training, including drone integration, modern weaponry, mountaineering, and a force-wide "Strike" course, in coordination with the Indian Army.

ITBP personnel operate in some of the world's most demanding geographical conditions, with several border posts situated at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet. Extreme cold, heavy snowfall, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain make routine patrols and border surveillance physically demanding.

Their responsibilities include monitoring the border, preventing unauthorised crossings, maintaining a visible presence along the LAC and responding to situations that could threaten border security.

Why are they important for India's border security?

India's border with China remains strategically significant, with both countries maintaining troops and infrastructure in sensitive areas along the LAC. Personnel deployed in these regions must remain prepared to operate in difficult conditions while maintaining constant vigilance.

The ITBP's work extends beyond military preparedness. Its presence in remote border regions also supports surveillance, infrastructure protection and emergency response.