'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

Al-Falah University |

Chandigarh: In its first reaction on the terror module busted in Faridabad and Delhi Red Fort blast, the Al-Falah University, located in Haryana’s Faridabad district, on Wednesday distanced itself from the two doctors arrested in the case and said that it has no connection to them ``apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university’’.

Al-Falah Group, which manages various institutions since the year 1997, became autonomous in the year 2009 and a University in 2014. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission and has managed its medical college since 2019. Its 76-acre campus is located in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village in Faridabad district.

Stating that the varsity is extending full cooperation to the investigating agencies probing the cases mentioned above, the university Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, in her statement (copy with FPJ) said ``we are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same…. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies’’.

``We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University’’, she said.

Prof Anand’s statement further clarified that ``no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses’’.

It may be recalled that at least 12 people were killed and over 21 grievously injured in a high intensity blast in a slow moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station Monday evening. This came hours after eight people including two doctors connected to the university were arrested and about 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized in what was termed as a ``white colour’’ terror module allegedly involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits.