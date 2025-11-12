 'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

Al-Falah Group, which manages various institutions since the year 1997, became autonomous in the year 2009 and a University in 2014. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission and has managed its medical college since 2019. Its 76-acre campus is located in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village in Faridabad district.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Al-Falah University |

Chandigarh: In its first reaction on the terror module busted in Faridabad and Delhi Red Fort blast, the Al-Falah University, located in Haryana’s Faridabad district, on Wednesday distanced itself from the two doctors arrested in the case and said that it has no connection to them ``apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university’’.

Al-Falah Group, which manages various institutions since the year 1997, became autonomous in the year 2009 and a University in 2014. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission and has managed its medical college since 2019. Its 76-acre campus is located in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village in Faridabad district.

Stating that the varsity is extending full cooperation to the investigating agencies probing the cases mentioned above, the university Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, in her statement (copy with FPJ) said ``we are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same…. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies’’.

``We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University’’, she said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹1 Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding
Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹1 Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding
Mumbai News: Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders Major Overhaul At KEM Hospital After Surprise Inspection
Mumbai News: Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders Major Overhaul At KEM Hospital After Surprise Inspection
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
Read Also
‘Where Was Rahul Gandhi During Delhi Blast?’: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal Attacks Congress...
article-image

Prof Anand’s statement further clarified that ``no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses’’.

It may be recalled that at least 12 people were killed and over 21 grievously injured in a high intensity blast in a slow moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station Monday evening. This came hours after eight people including two doctors connected to the university were arrested and about 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized in what was termed as a ``white colour’’ terror module allegedly involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests...

VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests...

Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes

'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror...

Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror...