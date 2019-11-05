WhereisAmitShah: Twitterati mock Home Minister's silence on Delhi’s ‘Cops vs Lawyers’ slugfest

On Tuesday, as the ‘cops vs lawyers’ slugfest started to resemble a scene from the third Batman movie in the Dark Knight trilogy, Twitterati started wondering why Home Minister Amit Shah was so silent.

The Twitter users who were earlier fuming over the Centre’s silence on Delhi pollution, were even angrier at what they saw as a lack of leadership at a time of crisis.

A host of Twitterati started trending #WhereisAmitShah and wondered why the perennially vocal BJP President was so silent.

The last time Amit Shah tweeted was to mock the previously ‘weak’ UPA, seemingly for ‘ceding precious ground’ as Modi pulled out of the RCEP.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi Police reports to the Home Ministry which is headed by Amit Shah.

Veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta tweeted: “If the kind of police protest taking place in Delhi had happened in a non-BJP state, by this time there’d be clamour for its dismissal under Art 356 for a breakdown of constitutional order and anarchy. Imagine if it was Kolkata...”