'Where is our Finance Minister?': Shashi Tharoor asks after Modi-Shah meet top economists without Nirmala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two-hour meeting on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

According to sources, Modi addressed the economists on the five-trillion-dollar economy target. Sources said the Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.