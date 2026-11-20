A video showing a Muslim man stopping a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the middle of a busy road in Mandya and shouting 'Allahu Akbar' has triggered reactions on social media, with several users questioning the law and order situation under the Congress government in the state.

Incident reported at Mahaveera Circle

The incident reportedly took place at Mahaveera Circle in Mandya city, where a KSRTC bus was halted amid traffic congestion. A man riding a motorcycle allegedly parked his vehicle in front of the bus, blocking its movement, before loudly raising the religious slogan.

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His sudden actions reportedly left passengers inside the bus and passersby alarmed for some time. The incident has also triggered demands from local residents for the police to identify the man and initiate strict legal action for disrupting public movement and creating panic.

Social media users question law enforcement

Reacting to the incident on X, a user questioned how someone could stop a KSRTC bus and raise such slogans in public under the Congress government, asking whether there was any fear of the law and demanding accountability from the state government.

Another user alleged that people believed they could violate the law without consequences because of the Congress government's rule, accusing the party of prioritising its vote bank. A third user called for strict police action against the man.

Earlier KSRTC controversy resurfaces

The incident comes days after KSRTC suspended a bus conductor following a viral video in which he was allegedly heard making communal remarks against two passengers who had mistakenly boarded the wrong bus while travelling towards Shivamogga.

The earlier incident, reported on November 9, had also triggered criticism on social media.

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