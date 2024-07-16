'Where Are Grand Claims?' Congress Corners Centre Over Terror Attacks In Jammu

Terror attacks in Jammu | X

Srinagar: On July 16, Congress criticized the Central government following the death of four soldiers in an encounter in Doda, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past promises on Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers, including an officer, were killed during a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an incident occurring just a week after another attack in Kathua that claimed five soldiers' lives.

What Is Happening In Doda?

The recent incident in Doda marked the third major encounter in the district within three weeks, reflecting a resurgence of violence in a region that had enjoyed relative calm in previous years following extensive anti-terrorism efforts.The Congress leaders collectively underscored the urgent need for a revised security strategy and a unified national effort to combat cross-border terrorism. They criticized what they perceived as complacency on the part of the government and reiterated their unwavering support for India's armed forces.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey their deepest condolences to the #Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in… pic.twitter.com/R4dXvD9geZ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 16, 2024

Congress Leaders Attack

Congress' leadership condemned the escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for a more effective response from the Modi government. They mourned the loss of soldiers in recent attacks, expressed solidarity with their families, and called for substantive actions to address the security challenges facing the region. Their criticisms centered on what they viewed as a gap between the government's promises and its actual response to the ongoing security crisis.

Deeply distressed by the martydom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda.



Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata.



Our thoughts and prayers are… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 16, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep distress over the soldiers' martyrdom, extending condolences to their families and emphasizing the need for a robust response to such acts of terrorism. He criticized the Modi government for what he perceived as a routine response to escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly highlighting the increasing attacks in the Jammu region.

There have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone. This is a wholly new development. While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by… pic.twitter.com/7yQd4XmGzA — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 16, 2024

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, echoed Kharge's sentiments, highlighting the alarming frequency of terror attacks in Jammu over recent weeks. He pointedly questioned the efficacy of the Modi government's strategies in the face of these escalating security challenges, referencing promises that seem unmet in the wake of continued violence.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 4 जवानों की शहादत पर पूरा देश दुखी है और एकजुटता से आतंकवाद के खिलाफ खड़ा है। लेकिन लगातार बढ़ते आतंकवादी हमले गंभीर सवाल खड़े करते हैं। क्या देश के राजनीतिक नेतृत्व की भूमिका सिर्फ इतनी होनी चाहिए कि हर शहादत पर दुख जताकर मौन हो जाएं?



पिछले 78 दिन में… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 16, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned the loss of soldiers in Doda, emphasizing the profound sacrifice made by the armed forces and their families. She pledged unwavering support to the soldiers and their kin.

सुबह सुबह जम्मू कश्मीर में एक और आतंकी हमले की बुरी खबर मिली।

चार बहादुर जवान और एक अधिकारी शहीद हो गये।

सात महीनों में छह आतंकी हमले सरकार के तमाम दावों को ख़ारिज करते हैं।

देश जवाब चाहता है।

सिर्फ़ नारों से देश नहीं चला करते। https://t.co/99uXcOIDum — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 16, 2024

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, criticized the government's response, asserting that slogans alone are insufficient to govern a nation and calling for substantive actions in addressing security challenges.

आज जम्मू कश्मीर में फिर से एक आतंकी मुठभेड़ में हमारे जवान शहीद हो गए। शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों को गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



एक के बाद एक ऐसी भयानक घटनाएं बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक है।



लगातार हो रहे ये आतंकी हमले जम्मू कश्मीर की जर्जर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2024

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the attacks, attributing them to what he described as flawed policies of the BJP-led government. He demanded accountability for what he termed as repeated security failures in Jammu and Kashmir, urging stringent actions against those responsible for jeopardizing national security.