'When Things Go Wrong, You Need Them': Capt Smit Machchhar's Old Words On Cabin Crew Resurface After Flydubai FZ1073 Stabbing Case | X @chalavyishmael

A year before Capt. Smit Machchhar found himself at the centre of a terrifying mid-air emergency, the Indian-origin commercial pilot had spoken about the importance of cabin crew members and how their role is often overlooked by passengers.

Machchhar had pointed out that while people may not always treat cabin crew with the respect they deserve, their importance becomes evident when something goes wrong during a flight. "When things are going wrong, you need them."

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Explaining the significance of their training, Machchhar said passengers cannot always expect to have a doctor on board during an emergency. Cabin crew, however, are trained to respond to such situations and can potentially help save lives.

"When we are up there and if something happens, you know, who's gonna save you? You'll be lucky enough to have a doctor on board, but if not, then they are trained. I'm not saying they are trained to do, you know, surgeries and stuff, but then they can save your life, you know. So, it is unfortunate how the entire outlook of people is towards the crew. But when things are going wrong, you need them."

Those remarks have gained renewed attention after Machchhar was involved in a violent confrontation inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

What Happened On Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

The flydubai Boeing 737 was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following the incident and eventually landed safely at Tabuk Airport.

Israeli media reports said the confrontation involved one pilot allegedly attacking the other, prompting passengers and off-duty pilots travelling on the aircraft to intervene.

According to reports by Israeli outlets Ynet News and Channel 12, Machchhar was the captain involved in the confrontation. Ynet described him as an Indian national. However, flydubai has not publicly confirmed the identities or nationalities of the pilots involved, and details of the incident remain under investigation.

Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation and, according to the account provided, fought off the co-pilot and helped avert a potentially catastrophic situation involving the 174 people on board.

Passengers heard shouting and screams coming from the cockpit, with one passenger subsequently seeing blood inside the cockpit.

According to an account cited by AFP, passengers were told that one pilot had allegedly attacked the other with a knife. Passengers then rushed towards the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker. Other pilots travelling on the aircraft also assisted in managing the emergency.

Flight-tracking data indicated that the aircraft briefly lost altitude and transmitted emergency codes, including 7700 and 7500. The latter is associated internationally with unlawful interference or a possible hijacking situation.

Israeli authorities reportedly responded by scrambling fighter jets as the aircraft diverted towards Saudi Arabia.

Both pilots were taken to hospital after the aircraft landed at Tabuk. Reports said the captain had sustained serious injuries.

Who Is Smit Machchhar?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Machchhar is an airline captain with more than 13 years of commercial flying experience, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft. His profile states that he is currently a Direct Entry Captain at flydubai, where he has been flying since June 2022.

Machchhar's profile lists nearly 9,750 hours of flying experience, including experience on the Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX. Before joining flydubai, he spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet in India.

He joined SpiceJet in June 2011 and served as a Senior Commander and Line Training Captain. His LinkedIn profile says he had accumulated more than 9,500 flying hours during his time with the airline, including over 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.

From November 2020 to June 2022, Machchhar worked as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet, where he was responsible for training, checking and mentoring pilots while ensuring compliance with standard operating procedures and safety requirements.

His profile also highlights expertise in Crew Resource Management, flight standards, pilot mentoring and operating Boeing 737 NG and MAX aircraft.