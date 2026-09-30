Flydubai FZ1073 Hijack Scare: Hero Indian Captain Reportedly Fought Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Preventing Possible Crash

Flydubai FZ1073 Scare: Hero Indian Captain Reportedly Fought Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Preventing Possible Crash | X

A flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a violent confrontation inside the cockpit triggered a major security alert. Israeli media reports said the incident involved one pilot allegedly attacking the other before passengers and off-duty pilots intervened.

The Boeing 737 operating flight FZ1073 eventually landed safely at Tabuk Airport, with passengers accounted for. The circumstances surrounding the cockpit confrontation are still being investigated.

Indian captain reportedly helped prevent disaster

According to reports by Israel's Ynet News and Channel 12, the captain involved in the confrontation was of Indian origin, with Ynet describing him as an Indian national.

Initial reports said the Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a knife and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The captain reportedly fought back during the struggle, while passengers later rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams.

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However, reports about the nationalities of the two pilots have varied, and the identities and circumstances have not yet been independently confirmed by flydubai. The airline has only confirmed that an incident occurred during the flight and that the aircraft landed safely.

Passengers heard screams, saw blood in cockpit

The situation became apparent to passengers when they heard shouting coming from the cockpit. Yasmin Abukasis, the mother of passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon, described what her daughter told her after the incident.

Speaking to AFP, Abukasis said: "She said one pilot tried to kill the other pilot with a knife. They heard shouting."

She added that another passenger went towards the cockpit and saw blood before calling for help.

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"She started screaming 'come help' and some people went in and caught the guy," Abukasis told AFP.

Passengers reportedly entered the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker. Other pilots who were travelling among the passengers also assisted in taking control of the situation.

Plane suddenly lost altitude

The emergency unfolded while the aircraft was flying towards Tel Aviv. Flight-tracking data indicated that the Boeing 737 experienced a rapid descent before stabilising.

The aircraft also transmitted emergency transponder codes, including 7700 and 7500. The latter is internationally associated with unlawful interference and can indicate a hijacking situation.

The alert prompted Israeli authorities to treat the incident as a serious security threat. Israeli fighter jets were reportedly scrambled as the aircraft diverted towards Saudi Arabia.

The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk Airport, where both pilots were taken to hospital for treatment.

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Israeli passengers helped subdue attacker

An Israeli passenger told The Jerusalem Post that one pilot was stabbed while the aircraft began descending rapidly.

According to the passenger, several people seated towards the front of the aircraft rushed towards the cockpit after realising something was seriously wrong. They reportedly helped overpower the attacker and remove him from the cockpit.

The passenger said other pilots who were travelling at the rear of the aircraft initially appeared shocked. He then urged them to take control of the plane.

Once the attacker had been restrained, one of the pilots reportedly returned to the controls and stabilised the aircraft.

The stabbed pilot was said to be in critical condition. An Israeli dentist travelling on the flight reportedly provided medical assistance and helped treat his injuries.

Investigation underway

Israeli authorities are now examining how the incident unfolded and whether the confrontation was an attempted attack or another form of unlawful interference.

Reports have also raised questions about the Omani co-pilot's clearance to operate a flight bound for Israel. Israeli media said foreign crew members, particularly those from Arab and Gulf countries, undergo individual security screening before being permitted to enter Israeli airspace.

Investigators are also reportedly examining the co-pilot's citizenship status and employment history. Israeli reports said he had been working with flydubai for less than a year.