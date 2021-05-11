‘When shrouds are selling more than new clothes…’: Deewan of Ajmer shrine appeals for a simple Eid this year

Ajmer, May 11: Sayyad Jenual Obideen Ali Khan, the spiritual head of Ajmer shrine of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti has appealed to the people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity.

In a statement, he has said, "When shrouds are selling more than new clothes how can one think of celebrating Eid with frolic." He said, "We will celebrate Eid when we shell defeat the Covid-19 pandemic." The dargah deewan appealed to people to do the prayers from home, follow the guidelines of the government, and not crowd in the mosques. He said that following the protocol is the only way to defeat Covid.