PM Modi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.
The shrine at Ajmer is one of the holiest Sufi shrines, frequented in large number by the faithful.
"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," PM Modi tweeted.
In 2020 too, the Prime Minister had handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. A delegation of Muslim clerics had held a half-hour meeting with PM Modi. The delegation included Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Nasheen Syed Nasiruddin Chishti of Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer and Maulana Jeyal Haier of Islamic World Council among others. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion.