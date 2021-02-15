Modi govt may use Koo app as its primary platform of communication with public: Report

India's homegrown microblogging platform Koo may be used by the Modi government as their the primary port of communication with the public, reported ET Now. This comes amid the standoff between Twitter and the Centre over the removal of several accounts related to farmers' protests, who were trending the hashtag on farmers genocide.

"The government may soon start sharing important updates and announcements first on Koo, and then 1-3 hours later on Twitter," ET Now quoted sources as saying. "The second option is for the ministers, bureaucrats, ministries and departments to first share the update on Koo, and then copy-paste that link on Twitter. This is also being planned to increase Koo’s traction," it added.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also reportedly going to join Koo. "In the days to come, cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, and senior members of the government including bureaucrats will start joining Koo. It will be topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining in. That will be after the user base grows a lot more," ET Now quoted a government source as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the Union Ministry of Railways and some other government departments have already set up accounts on the application.