When Samrat Choudhary Declared He Would Keep His Turban Until Nitish Was Out

Samrat Choudhary, known for his aggressive political style, has frequently targeted rival leaders, including former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In 2023, Choudhary sharply criticised Nitish Kumar after the latter left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). As a mark of protest, Choudhary began wearing a turban and vowed not to remove it until Nitish Kumar was removed from power as Chief Minister.

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The political scenario changed in early 2024 when Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA, significantly altering the dynamics in the state. This shift was seen as a turning point in Choudhary’s political stand.

In July 2024, Choudhary travelled to Ayodhya, where he took a ritual dip in the Sarayu River and removed the turban he had worn for nearly 22 months. He later offered the turban to Lord Ram, declaring that his vow had been fulfilled, as he considered Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA as the outcome he had awaited.

Meanwhile, Choudhary is now poised to become the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party. The decision came after Nitish Kumar, who leads the Janata Dal (United) and recently became a Rajya Sabha MP, resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.