When Rajdeep Sardesai cancelled PM Modi for not speaking English

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai often find themselves with opposing viewpoints. Nor are the two friends today. And yet, there exists a strange sort of camaraderie between the two.

On Wednesday, after Modi delivered the keynote address for the India Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council, the journalist took to Twitter stating that the Prime Minister had lived up to a long ago promise.

"PM Modi speaking at Indo US biz summit in English: proof that he has lived up to a promise he made to me many years ago! I cancelled him from a prog at last moment for Pramod Mahajan because latter spoke better Eng. Modi Ji told me then: ‘Ek din me angrezi mein bhashan dunga'," he wrote.