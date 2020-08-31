When Pranab Mukherjee wanted to be a horse at Rasthrapati Bhavan



Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.



Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.



The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.Pranab Mukherjee might have held some of the highest constitutional posts in India but he was also a man with some simple ambitions.



His older sister once revealed that as a young MP, Pranabda wanted to become a horse in Rashtrapati bhavan. She had responded to him: “Why become a rashtrapati's horse, you will in this life become a rashtrapati (president).”His sister had noted: “The distance from his house to the President's House was not far, and from the verandah we could see the path the president's horses would take. We could see the caretaker of the horses, grooming the animals, feeding them, giving them water.”



He had remarked: ‘It is such fun for the horses... just see, isn't it. They don't have to work, they just eat, and just look at their shining coats... When I die I will become a rashtrapati's horse'.”