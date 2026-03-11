'When It’s Time to Speak, He’s In Germany Or England': Amit Shah's Sharp Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of frequently travelling abroad during crucial parliamentary sessions and then claiming that he is not allowed to speak in the House.

Participating in the debate on a no-confidence motion moved against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Shah said the Congress leader often alleges that his voice is being suppressed, but his own parliamentary attendance raises questions.

“LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this. But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England. Then he complains,” Shah said.

Citing attendance records, the Home Minister said Rahul Gandhi’s participation in Parliament has been significantly below the national average over the past three Lok Sabhas. According to Shah, Gandhi’s attendance was 51% in the 17th Lok Sabha compared to the national average of 66%, 52% in the 16th Lok Sabha against an average of 80%, and 43% in the 15th Lok Sabha compared to the national average of 76%.

Shah also defended Speaker Om Birla and criticised the Opposition for moving a no-confidence motion against him. He said the Speaker’s position is above party politics and is meant to safeguard the functioning of the House.

“The Speaker is the custodian of the entire House and accountable to all members. Bringing a no-confidence motion against him is not an ordinary event,” he said, adding that such a move undermines the sanctity of Parliament and the Constitution.

The Home Minister further noted that the Lok Sabha had already held a 13-hour discussion, with more than 40 MPs participating, giving ample opportunity for members from both sides to present their views.

Shah warned that questioning the integrity of the Speaker could harm the global reputation of India’s democratic institutions and parliamentary traditions.