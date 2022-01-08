When is Goa election? know dates, results and other details

Elections in 40 constituencies of Goa will be held on February 14 and results will be announced on 10th March along with other states.

In 2017 election, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government.

Trinamool Congress Party's Goa desk in-charge Mahua Moitra suggested that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was open to a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Congress.

"I have read the TMC's statement on alliance in the newspaper today, let's wait for the official word," the former Union minister told reporters here.

After the Assembly polls in 2017, the GFP, had won three seats, extended support for the formation of the BJP-led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. But after Parrikar''s death in 2019, the alliance turned sour and resulted in the Sardesai-led party withdrawing its support.

The Congress is ready to accept the support of any party that is keen to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, senior leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday.

The AAP national convenor made the remark soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedules for five states, including Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, besides UP and Punjab assemblies.

"The dates for the elections have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP has decided to contest in all these states barring Manipur

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:21 PM IST