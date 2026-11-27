'When Hasina Returns, We All Shall Go Back': 220 Awami League Leaders In India Seek Bangladesh Return Amid Death Sentence Fears | X

Nagpur: Following reports of deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plans to fly back to her country on December 16, hundreds of her supporters who have taken refuge in India are also preparing to return home.

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At least 220 senior Awami League members, including former ministers and parliamentarians, have approached the Bangladesh government through various channels seeking permission to return, despite the risk of political persecution and death sentences, sources said.

“When our leader Sheikh Hasina returns, we all shall go back. The matter has been taken up at the right level and we are waiting for the decision. It would be a collective move,” former Sports and Youth Development Minister Biren Sikder told The Free Press Journal. Hasina has reportedly requested the Bangladesh government to send a Biman Bangladesh aircraft to take her back.

Some of her supporters hope to accompany her, while others are making their own arrangements to return.

“The jails are already bursting at the seams with leaders who had dared to return home from the safety of countries including India. No matter the risk, we all want to go back soon, like our leader, and are working on it,” said Saddam Hussain, president of Chhatra League, the party’s student wing, speaking from an undisclosed location.

Hussain, who faces a death sentence in Bangladesh, said some leaders who had managed to return were either in jail or hiding from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists. He claimed prisons in Bangladesh were holding three times their capacity of 40,000 inmates.

“Almost 220 have made applications before the Bangladesh government through various sources to be allowed to return,” said Nihar Haldar, who faces sedition charges and is a co-accused with jailed former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, is among those keen to return.

“We are indeed thankful to the Indian government for not only our safety but also freedom here, but then we all long to go back to our country. It’s safe here but I cannot remain in India for my entire life. I am fully aware of the risks. I am on the hit list of certain groups too,” Haldar said.

He also appealed to the Indian government to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Awami League leaders remain in touch and frequently meet to discuss their return while monitoring developments back home. Several are hiding in West Bengal and other parts of India, while some have moved to Europe, sources said.

While Hasina escaped to India in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, others made their own arrangements to cross the border and are now living in safe houses. Some have taken up petty jobs, while others struggle to make ends meet. Several have left their families behind. One grassroots worker said he had left his six-month-old son behind to save his own life.

The Awami League was banned in Bangladesh after the July 2024 uprising that led to Hasina’s ouster. Party members argue that the country needs them to restore democracy. December 16 marks the anniversary of Bangladesh’s formation.

Meanwhile, refugees who fled Pakistani army atrocities during the 1971 war and settled in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli and parts of Chhattisgarh also face uncertainty.

Many others crossed the porous border after Bangladesh’s formation to join relatives and acquaintances. Those living without documents now fear deportation amid police action.“Some have applied for citizenship under CAA but their cases have not been processed. The process may have been fast-tracked in West Bengal but not here in Maharashtra,” said a member of the Nikhil Bangla Samanbay Samiti, an organisation working for refugees.