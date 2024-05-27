'When ED Asks Narendra Modi About Adani...': Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over His 'Sent By God' Remark

PM Modi (L) And Rahul Gandhi (R) |

Patna: Taking a swipe over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in a recent TV interview, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that after the election when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he'll say that it was asked to him by Parmatma.

While addressing a public rally in Bakhtiyarpur, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi said, "You know why he (PM Modi) has brought this story of Parmatma? Because, after the election when this ED will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he will say, I don't know, it was asked to me by Parmatma".

The Congress leader's statement comes after PM Modi had said in an interview with a news channel that till his mother was alive, he felt that perhaps his birth was biological and after her demise when he connects various experiences, he is convinced that God has sent him.

Hitting out at PM Modi over unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji, stop giving long speeches and dividing the country. First, tell this to the people of Bihar, of the country, how many jobs you have given to the youth of the country?"

"Narendra Modi has made 22-25 Raja and Maharaja. Their names are different. Their new names are Adani and Ambani, but they are Raja and Narendra Modi works 24 hrs for them," he added.

During his address, the Congress leader also promised to scrap the Agnipath scheme if the INDIA Alliance is elected to power.

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Tejashwi Yadav said that the hidden agenda of PM Modi and his party is to end the Constitution and democracy of the country.

"The hidden agenda of Modi ji and BJP is to end the Constitution and democracy of the country. Tejashwi is not going to sit in this situation. The Prime Minister does not talk about the issues. He comes to Bihar only to spread hatred but this time the people of Bihar are not going to fall into the trap of hatred and lies," he said.

Under the INDIA alliance agreement in Bihar, the RJD is vying for 26 seats, Congress for nine, and the Left parties for the remaining five out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. While, in the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.