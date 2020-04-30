When a young Rishi Kapoor asked Shashi Tharoor his caste

But the two had rather limited interactions in school. In a 2014 article for Huffington Post Tharoor writes that his first discovery of the concept of caste was through a conversation with Kapoor. He was ten-years-old at the time.

As Tharoor narrates, he had been "representing the 6th Standard in an inter-class theatrical event at which the 8th Standard’s sketch featured “Chintu” (Rishi) Kapoor".

"I had acted, elocuted a humorous poem and MCed my class’s efforts to generous applause, and the younger Kapoor was either intrigued or disconcerted, for he sought me out the next morning at school," he writes.

As per his account, Kapoor then went on to ask Tharoor what caste he belonged to. The 10-year-old's lack of awareness regarding the same appeared to bemuse Kapoor who asked him what he meant when he said he didn't know. "Everybody knows their own caste,” he was told.

Tharoor writes that when Kapoor further asked him if he was a Brahmin or something, he "couldn’t even avow I was a something". He adds that he had later sought an explanation from his parents regarding the same.

"They told me, in simplified terms, about the Nairs; and so it is to Rishi Kapoor, celluloid hero of the future, that I owe my first lesson about my genealogical past."