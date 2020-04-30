'Inter-class dramatics': Did you know Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Tharoor were in the same school?

After the demise of Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, Thursday morning again came as a shock when the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death broke.

Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at 8:45 am. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the legendary actor. Tharoor said that Rishi Kapoor and he went to the same school in Mumbai and that the actor was his senior. The Congress leader also said that Kapoor was his competitor in inter-class dramatics.

Tharoor wrote, "Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP."