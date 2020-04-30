'Inter-class dramatics': Did you know Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Tharoor were in the same school?

After the demise of Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, Thursday morning again came as a shock when the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death broke.
Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at 8:45 am. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the legendary actor. Tharoor said that Rishi Kapoor and he went to the same school in Mumbai and that the actor was his senior. The Congress leader also said that Kapoor was his competitor in inter-class dramatics.
Tharoor wrote, "Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP."
"Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan on another journey... Off to the next World before the rest of us get there. As a friend wrote to me, It’s God who’s taken their dates now," Shashi Tharoor added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Kapoor's family and fans. He wrote, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. He added, 'He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti."
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the Kapoor family said in a statement.
They added, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)