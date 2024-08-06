'What's Your Rate? I Know The DSP': Married Woman Alleges Attack By Drunken Couple Outside Noida Mall, Shares Ordeal In Video

X

In a now-viral video, a woman alleged that a man, accompanied by a woman, asked about her “rate” while she was standing outside the Garden Galleria Mall in Noida with her husband and brother-in-law on Monday night.

As per reports, a fight broke out between the two groups after which the police arrived and took them to the station. However, they did not lodge a written complaint against each other.

In the 2-minute-long video, the woman narrated her ordeal and the sequence of the incident and asked if this is the kind of justice Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talks about.

"A man asked me my rate while I was standing with my husband and brother-in-law. A woman accompanying the man threatened us by saying that her father and maternal uncle are DSPs. I told the woman this does not mean anything. I told her that the man with you had asked my rate. Would such behaviour not make any husband and bother-in-law angry? When they shouted at him, the woman started threatening us by falsely implicating us in cases,” said the woman in the video and asked the person holding the camera to pan and continued, “While the woman and the man are sitting inside with the police; we have been denied entry and they (the police) are ready to listen to us. Is this the justice that CM Yogi Adityanath talks about?"

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the people involved in the matter were from Gaur City. Police have informed that the two groups refused to register a written complaint against each other and said that they want to settle the matter among themselves.

It further stated that the girl who was with the accused said that the woman's husband caught her hand while dancing and when she protested a flight broke out between them.

Read Also Viral Video Of 2 Students Kissing Passionately Outside Classroom In Noida College Prompts Police...

On Tuesday, however, the woman seen in the video made another video, informing that they have settled the matter and thanked Noida police for its prompt action.